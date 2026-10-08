SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rehabilitated juvenile bald eagle is taking flight once again.

The Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management, Animal Services Department and Wildlife Rescue of Dade County released “Dolly” into the sky in the wetlands of Southwest Miami-Dade on Thursday afternoon.

The eagle was found in April in a mangrove area. Too young to fly and unable to return to her nest, she was turned over to the wildlife officials where she was cared for until she was ready to return to the wild.

Officials said the eagle was named after the late Dolly Parton, highlighting the importance of wildlife conservation.

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