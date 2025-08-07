MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Registration for the 16th annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge, the NFL’s largest fundraising event, opens Friday at noon.

DCC XVI will take place on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at the Miami International Autodrome at Hard Rock Stadium.

The event raises funds for cancer research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System.

Last year, more than 7,000 participants raised over $15 million, bringing the total amount raised since the event’s inception to nearly $100 million.

Participants can register or donate by visiting dolphinscancerchallenge.com.

The DCC includes options for everyone — from cycling and running to walking and volunteering — all in support of Sylvester’s mission to discover, develop and deliver new cancer treatments.

