CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have gotten the upper hand on a fire that sparked on the roof of a technical school at Southland Mall in Cutler Bay that led to the evacuation of the Regal Cinemas located next door.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of heavy smoke at the movie theater, located at 20505 S. Dixie Highway, at around 4:05 p.m., Wednesday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and began investigating the source.

Officials later determined the fire was on the roof of the Florida Technical School, but as a precaution, the multiplex was evacuated.

Crews were able to knock down the flames and are clearing the smoke from the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.