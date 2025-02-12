MIAMI (WSVN) - A feathered friend is once again flying in the air after recovering from a BB gunshot wound.

A red-shouldered hawk was released on Thursday after undergoing life-saving surgery from the staff at Pelican Harbor Seabird Station in Miami.

The hawk was in recovery for 58 days.

X-rays revealed the bird had a fractured right leg and shin bone with BB gun pellets lodged inside.

One of the staff members at the seabird station described the bird as a victim of an act of cruelty.

“We know animals, wild animals who already face a lot of challenges because of loss of habitat, you know, like a lot of things, and it’s heartbreaking when it’s like, out of cruelty, because when you shoot an animal, it’s just an act of cruelty,” said Marianna Niero.

The seabird station is a nonprofit center that rehabilitates native birds. They advise anyone who encounters an injured bird to give them a call at 305-751-9840.

