NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The Red Cross is helping a family affected by an apartment fire in North Miami.

Fire crews rushed to the scene to find water pouring from the balcony of an apartment on fire, Thursday.

Three people, including a child, are now without a place to call home.

Red Cross will provide emergency financial and recovery assistance.

