HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The American Red Cross is lending a helping hand to the family that was impacted by an apartment fire in Hialeah.

Volunteers with the Red Cross’ disaster action team showed up to support the family after the blaze sparked inside their unit along the 1400 block of West 42nd Street, Saturday afternoon.

The volunteers, trained in helping those in need of emergency aid, are currently offering financial, mental and health services to the affected family of four.

