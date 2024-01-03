NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue successfully extinguished a two-alarm fire that broke out at a recycling plant in Northwest Miami-Dade, despite facing challenging circumstances.

The fire department received the emergency call just before 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, prompting a deployment of fire units to the scene at the 3700 block of Northwest North River Drive. According to fire officials, the blaze broke out at Ferrous Processing & Trading Co Miami, a prominent scrap metal processing and recycling facility.

Fire rescue crews faced a challenge as the sole fire hydrant was across railroad tracks nearby. As a result, authorities were forced to strategically halt train traffic on the railroad tracks, allowing firefighters access to a fire hydrant crucial for controlling the flames.

Cellphone footage showed the scene from Miami International Airport as smoke billowed from the facility.

Investigators from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were on-site as they examined the aftermath to pinpoint the origin of the incident. Clean-up crews were also on-site to clear the affected area.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

