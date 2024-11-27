MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday travel rush is in full swing. Today is expected to be one of the busiest days on the roads and in the skies.

TSA expects close to 3 million people will pass through security check points today.

This after nearly 2.7 million went through yesterday.

Things have gone relatively smoothly, so far.

Miami International Airport is expecting nearly 1.9 million passengers during the 12-day Thanksgiving Day travel period from Friday to Dec.3.

Officials at MIA said they are expecting hundreds of thousands of passengers within a day.

Over at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the airport is a bit more crowded.

With heavy traffic and long lines at TSA checkpoints.

But many say they are glad to be home for the holidays and spend quality time with their loved ones.

7News spoke with some travelers to get an idea of their travel plans this holiday weekend.

“Yeah, we’re going to Jamaica for a destination wedding,” said Steve Spodek.

“Perfect timing for the holidays?” asked a 7News photographer.

“Perfect timing,” Spodek replied.

“What are you looking forward to?” asked the photographer

“Oh just relaxing, enjoying family and having fun and a good thanksgiving,” said Spodek.

“I come here every year. We have like a big family, friends, traditional thanksgiving. So yea I come every year. I’m from Georgia,” said Victor Suarez.

A spokesperson from MIA advised that travelers should arrive at least three hours early before their flight’s departure time to avoid any unforeseen delays.

