Reckless driving, brawl unfold on busy South Beach corner ahead of Memorial Day weekend

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Burnt rubber and bruised knuckles at a busy South Beach intersection have raised concerns ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

According to Miami Beach Police, the two unrelated incidents happened within an hour of each other on Ninth Street and Collins Avenue, Sunday night.

Cellphone video captured a revved-up driver doing “donuts” at the intersection.

Officers responded soon after to crash the stunt-driving party.

They stopped at least one car and arrested a Minnesota man for reckless driving.

But the mayhem wasn’t quite over.

This fight and knockout were part of a wild Sunday on South Beach days before the Memorial Holiday weekend. Minutes earlier, @MiamiBeachPD arrested a man for doing donuts at this 9th St and Collins Ave intersection. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/oQl8c6nPdw — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) May 25, 2021

Several minutes later, police said, a fight broke out in the same area.

Video recorded by surveillance cameras from the Sherbrooke Hotel captured the brawlers throwing punches, and a man falling on Collins Avenue before he was helped back up.

“I look over the building, and I see some guy sprawled out on the street,” said Mitch Novick, the hotel’s owner.

No arrests were made as a result of the altercation.

“More mayhem outside my business and home,” said Novick.

There was more crime elsewhere in the city on Sunday. A traffic stop in the middle of the afternoon turned into the discovery of considerable firepower.

Police pulled over a vehicle for running a red light at 15th Street and Euclid Avenue.

Investigators said one of the vehicle’s occupants admitted there was a weapon inside.

It turned out to be more than just one: two rifles, three loaded handguns and plenty of ammo, along with a ski mask, police said.

Three men from Tennessee were arrested. Two of the suspects appeared in Miami-Dade bond court on Monday.

“You are arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer to one of the men.

Miami Beach residents said something has to be done, especially days before a large holiday weekend crowd is expected.

“We, the residents, of South Beach, are very scared,” said resident Brian Antoni.

Police said they’re going to beef up their presence this “high-impact” weekend with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies.

