‘Real Tarzann’ arrested for battery and burglary in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Mike Holston, a zookeeper in Miami and known as “The Real Tarzann” on social media for his wildlife conservation efforts, has been arrested for burglary and assault.

The arrest happened at the Preserve Farm, located at 6000 SW 118th Ave., at around 1:30 p.m., Friday.

According to police, Holston, 25, got into an intense argument with Jason Leon, a python hunter associated with the Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami-Dade, where Holston was a volunteer.

The fight escalated to the point where Holston battered Leon several times, according to the arrest report.

Hector Zelaya, a friend of Leon’s, attempted to intervene and stop the fight, but Holston punched him with a closed fist and chipped his tooth.

Leon got into his car and tried to call police, but Holston allegedly lunged into the car through the front passenger window and continued to hit him.

He is facing multiple charges including felony burglary with assault or battery.

Holston has garnered 5.8 million followers on Instagram and over 512,000 subscribers on YouTube for sharing viral videos of him interacting with various animals, from chimps to reptiles and even sharks.

Last year, Holston rescued 233 iguanas from cold weather in South Florida and found homes for all of them.

He is currently being held without bond and has been ordered to stay away from Leon and Zelaya.

