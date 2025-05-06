MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - With the Real ID deadline set for Wednesday, officials are urging travelers to ensure their identification is up-to-par to avoid delays and additional boarding steps at airport security checkpoints.

After being postponed for two years—The Real ID deadline is finally here and airports are about to get chaotic.

Starting Wednesday, May 7 passengers traveling domestically within the U.S. must present a Real-ID compliant form of identification in order to get through TSA check points as well as for access to some federal building, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

“Over 98 percent of Florida residents have their Real ID but for those that don’t they’re other forms of acceptable ID including any valid passport, whether it’s a U.S. passport or a passport from another country. For military members we’ll accept their ID card. We also accept tribal IDs. If someone has a global entry card we’ll accept that as well,” said Federal Security Director at MIA Stephen Taber.

Airports across the nation have been reminding travelers of the upcoming requirements, resulting in many residents flooding local DMV offices to get their updated forms of identification.

At Miami International Airport, TSA workers are ready for those who are not Real ID compliant.

“Anyone who doesn’t have a Real ID or other forms of acceptable ID, we’re going to give one you one of these placard and then we’re going to send them into a separate line in a que, the line in front of the checkpoint, there we’re going to validate the ID that they do have and they may get some additional screenings, but then they’ll be able to continue with their travel,” said Taber.

While airport authorities don’t anticipate major delays at airport check points, confusion is still expected among travelers.

Caleb Hogan, a Real ID holder, will be flying back home to Dallas on Friday and anticipates a lot frustrated passengers.

“They’re going to be confused and they’re going to be upset ‘like what are you talking about?’ even though they’ve been telling us for months about this. Some places years, they’ve been telling us we needed to do this so,” said Hogan.

Miami resident and frequent flyer, Calvin Louis, doesn’t seem too bothered by Wednesday’s Real ID requirement.

“I don’t anticipate too many delays. I was prepared. I got the upgrade, the Real ID a few years ago so I don’t really anticipate any changes,” he said.

Louis shares this piece of advice for fellow travelers.

“Get TSA pre-check. That definitely is worth the money and definitely cuts down on about half of the time,” he said.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said travelers with non-complaint forms of identification will be allowed travel for the time being but with additional security measures implemented.

For more information and to find out if you’re Real ID ready, click here.

