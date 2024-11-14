MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man implicated by police in a boating tragedy must turn himself in.

A Miami-Dade judge ordered real estate developer George Pino to report to jail by next Thursday. He’s charged with vessel homicide.

Pino is accused of driving his boat into a channel marker in Biscayne Bay during his daughter’s 18th birthday celebration in September of 2022.

Officials said they found more than 60 empty bottles of liquor on board.

Twelve teenagers were thrown into the bay. Seventeen-year-old Luciana Fernandez was killed, and 19-year-old Katerina Puig was left disabled by the wreck.

