NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The CEO of a real estate company is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the people who burglarized his home.

Bobby Suarez, the CEO of Sell-To-Bobby-.com said his home intruders broke into his Northwest Miami-Dade home while his family were sleeping last week.

Surveillance video, shared with 7News, shows the two people picking the lock before entering the home and walking around for 28 minutes.

Suarez says the thieves took multiple items and stole his porsche.

He is now offering $50,000 for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

