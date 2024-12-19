MIAMI (WSVN) - Real estate twins accused of sex crimes are set to face a state judge Thursday morning. Meanwhile, another man, accused of helping the two brothers sexually assault a woman is set to bond out of jail after turning himself into authorities Wednesday.

Last week, a judge agreed to release twin brothers, Oren and Alon Alexander on bail using their father’s home in Bal Harbour as collateral.

“And we’re grateful and the boys are innocent,” said an attorney.

But they aren’t being let out because they need to face a judge on federal sex trafficking charges first.

The twins are accused of luring and sexually assaulting multiple women in Miami.

Their older brother, Tal Alexander, is also facing federal charges.

He is sitting in federal custody on no bond.

A friend of the Alexanders’, turning himself into authorities Wednesday.

Ohad Fisherman, fresh off the plane from his honeymoon in Japan, walked hand in hand with his wife into the courthouse in Downtown Miami.

Fisherman, a real estate broker, is now facing sexual assault charges related to a 2016 New Year’s Eve incident involving Oren and Alon Alexander.

According to court documents, Fisherman held down the victim while the brothers took turns sexually assaulting her.

Prosecutors said he has not been named in the federal case but they do not know what the results of the FBI raids will bring.

“He’s a principal he held the victim down while she was raped […] it did not seem like this was a first time incident,” said a woman.

One victim, who asked to remain anonymous, shared her story for the first time exclusively with 7News.

She said she was raped by Oren Alexander at a party in 2013.

“I was relieved that finally something maybe something will happen. That they will pay for what they’ve done,” said the woman

The twins’ status hearing is scheduled for 9:00a.m.,Thursday, their collateral is a combined $5 million with their bail set at $25,000 each.

As for Fisherman, he’s still in custody and needs to be fitted for an ankle monitor before being released either Thursday or Friday.

