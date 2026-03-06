CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida has become the epicenter of wealthy individuals purchasing real estate, but the surge is transforming the area’s housing landscape.

Real estate agents and experts gathered in Coral Gables for the University of Miami’s 14th Annual Real Estate Impact Conference on Friday. Agents said the area is experiencing a migration of wealth as low taxes and business-friendly policies are drawing billionaires and multi-millionaires.

“Miami is on fire right now. Good, in a very good way,” said Ricardo Caporal.

One of the latest high-profile moves to the Sunshine State came from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who recently purchased a $170 million home in Indian Creek Village, making it the most expensive home sale ever recorded in Miami-Dade County.

The ultra-exclusive community, dubbed the “billionaire bunker,” is already home to high-profile residents like NFL legend Tom Brady, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Ivanka Trump.

Industry leaders said Friday the South Florida market is one of the hottest in the country.

“We seem to be having a lot of tail ends, a lot of growth in front of us, even though there’s obviously some natural challenges, but people are really excited to be here,” said Arnaud Karsenti of 13th Floor Investments.

Despite the rapid growth, which comes with challenges for local workers to afford homes, Karsenti sees strong demand fueling major growth in the area.

“In any growing city and certainly South Florida, it’s no stranger to infrastructure hurdles, traffic congestion, schools; those are all things that we deal with,” said Karsenti.

The housing boom in the area has led to public officials dealing with the challenge of affordable housing. The influx of high-end buyers has driven up housing prices, making it harder for working-class people to keep a roof over their heads.

“It’s been a very big challenge for developers, for public officials, for it’s gotten very expensive,” said Caporal.

But those gathered at the Friday event say there is enthusiasm for those workers as well.

“In just the last 10, 15 years, we’ve built 10+ thousand units, and it’s gonna continue. Everywhere you look, there’s a project, and there are exciting museums coming. Everywhere you look, there’s an effort to continue building the city,” said Caporal.

Karsenti said opportunity remains available for locals and that it is an exciting time to be part of South Florida’s future.

