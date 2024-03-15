SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami welcomed a historic arrival as a Tawny frogmouth chick made its debut, marking the first time this species has hatched at the zoo.

Tawny frogmouths, often mistaken for owls due to their large golden eyes and wide faces, are native to Australia and known for their effective camouflage.

While the chick’s appearance may not be distinctive yet, the resemblance to its parents, one of the most beloved bird species in Australia, is evident.

