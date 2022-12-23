MIAMI (WSVN) - The community of Little Haiti celebrated the holidays with a toy giveaway, which included an appearance from a celebrity.

Rapper and Miami resident Future stood alongside city chairwoman Christine King to hand out presents, Friday.

King organized the Christmas festival.

Local vendors gave away food to families in need and children waited in line to receive gifts.

Future’s Free Wish Foundation was one of the sponsor

