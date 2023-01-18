MIAMI (WSVN) - An out of this world win for physics students at Ransom Everglades School, as they were one of 60 winners of the NASA “TechRise Student Challenge.”

It’s the second year in a row that Ransom has won a spot in the National Stem Competition for 6th to 12th graders that tests their innovative solutions for space exploration.

The students will receive a $1500 grant to build a science experiment that will soon launch on a NASA Blue Origin suborbital flight.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox