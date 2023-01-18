MIAMI (WSVN) - An out of this world win for physics students at Ransom Everglades School, as they were one of 60 winners of the NASA “TechRise Student Challenge.”

It’s the second year in a row that Ransom has won a spot in the National Stem Competition for 6th to 12th graders that tests their innovative solutions for space exploration.

The students will receive a $1500 grant to build a science experiment that will soon launch on a NASA Blue Origin suborbital flight.

