NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami resident is reeling days after, he said, a thief stole his SUV from his driveway.

According to homeowner Andres Mendez, the subject took off in his silver 2020 Ranger Rover that he had parked outside his home near Alamanda Drive and Palm Road, Friday.

“A car parked right in front of here and let someone out. That person went straight to the car, got in from the passenger side and just drove away,” said Mendez.

The victim said this isn’t the first time his neighborhood has been burglarized.

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

