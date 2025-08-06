(WSVN) - A rollover accident involving a dump truck has caused gridlock on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 heading towards the Turnpike near the Golden Glades.

Due to the rollover wreck, traffic is at a standstill from Northwest 103rd Street all the way up to the Golden Glades.

The truck overturned on the ramp that leads from northbound I-95 to the Turnpike or the westbound Palmetto Expressway.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, one person was treated at the scene.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene to show the traffic congestion and the dump truck on its side.

No word on how long it’ll take before the truck is upright.

Drivers are advised to proceed with caution and seek alternate routes.

