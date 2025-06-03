NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some major traffic trouble is expected for South Florida drivers on a popular highway.

The Golden Glades interchange will see a major change starting on Wednesday.

The eastbound ramp to get onto Interstate-95 South will be closed from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. on Monday.

Crews will be building a new wider ramp to connect the Palmetto Expressway to I-95.

The detours are expected to cause traffic delays in the area for drivers.

