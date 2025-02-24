NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crack on the highway is causing heavy traffic along the Palmetto Expressway.

Crews spotted the structural damage on the ramp that connects the northbound lanes of State Road 836 and Interstate 75.

The road has been closed to all traffic as a precaution.

The closure caused heavy traffic for commuters on the northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.

