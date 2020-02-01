Rain no obstacle for football fans flocking to South Beach ahead of Super Bowl 54

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Super Bowl weekend is officially underway, and what better way to celebrate the big game than enjoying all that South Beach has to offer?

Jubilant crowds refused to let rainy weather dampen their plans to take in the sights and sounds along Ocean Drive, Saturday afternoon.

“It’s the Super Bowl, baby,” said a reveler as she and some friends danced for 7News’ cameras.

“The energy is incredible,” said San Francisco 49ers fan Stacy K. Williams, who is visiting from Atlanta.

“The palm trees, the cool breeze, I mean, you know, you got it all,” said a man on Ocean Drive.

Fans who spoke with 7News are kicking the football frenzy into high gear, one day before the Kansas City Chiefs and the 49ers are scheduled to face off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

“I haven’t been able to attend a Super Bowl because they’ve been so far away, but now it’s here in Florida, and I’m here, baby,” said Lakeland resident Mae Oner.

One man brought his loved ones with him to be part of the fun.

“I got my two boys here, my wife is here, and my friends are here. Yeah!” he said.

Over at the Miami Beach Convention Center, younger football fans got a first-hand look at all things NFL at the Super Bowl Experience.

The NFL also hosted its fifth annual NFL & All Pro Dad Family Football Clinic on Saturday. Players had a chance to be interactive with their children by throwing balls, running trails and showing them what they do on the field.

“Kids don’t really see what goes on behind the scenes — football practice, meetings, all that,” said St. Louis Rams player Brandyn Harvey. “Here is a time to do it, but it’s a lighthearted time.”

But it hasn’t all been fun and games this weekend. Severe weather forced the Planet Pepsi Zero to shut down their concert moments before Harry Styles was set to take the stage.

Cellphone video posted to social media showed drenched fans leaving the concert and walking through floodwaters.

Styles later apologized on Twitter.

Despite the soggy situation, fans said, the celebration will not stop, rain or shine.

“Bring it on! We’re winning tomorrow. Doesn’t matter what the weather is,” said a 49ers fan.

Ocean Drive will remain closed to vehicular traffic throughout the weekend.

Remember, 7News will have complete coverage of the big game. Coverage of Super Bowl 54 begins Sunday at 8 a.m. on Today in Florida.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.