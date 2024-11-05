The polls opened on Election Day and voting is underway across South Florida. Hundreds of thousands of ballots have already been cast but there are many more to go before the day is over.

With Tuesday being the last day to vote, 74,000 Miami-Dade County voters voiced their choice.

“Today is your last day to vote, we had a smooth opening today at 7 a.m.,” said Christina White, Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections.

7News spoke to several voters in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

“Well I’m excited to see maybe if there is going to be a change or if it’s going to stay the same,” said Jose Sanchez.

Sanchez went to his precinct in North Miami before the polls opened so he could go in quickly before work.

“I tried Sunday but the line was too long, so at least I could do it today,” he said.

In Miami-Dade County, nearly 900,000, which is more than 57% of eligible voters, voted early and by mail. In the 2020 general election, 74.5% of people in the county cast their ballot, while in 2016, the number was 72.4%.

In Cooper City and North Miami, people were able to get in and put in just a few minutes

“This is a very important election. Please make sure you get out and vote, about 59% of registered voters in Miami-Dade have already voted,” White said. “That’s actually on the lower side so far for a presidential election, and so this is not one to sit out.”

And sitting out was not in Nakia Bowling’s vocabulary when it came to voting.

“I’m a super voter, I vote in every election, local, primaries, it’s important because my rights are at stake, my daughter’s rights are at stake, our community rights are at stake and this a way to get my voice heard,” she said.

Voters said there’s a lot at stake for them on the ballot such as the economy, women’s rights, immigration.

For Paul Plack, the rainy day isn’t stop him from getting out and voting for what’s important to him.

“I’m a traditionalist, military veteran,” he said. “I think this day’s important. I try to pass that on to my children. I think we have a right and obligation. Blood has been shed for our right to be here today to do this and it makes me proud to be an American, to be out here today.”

“You must be in line no later than 7 p.m., although it is a rainy day and you shouldn’t chance it,” White said. “The sooner you can get out today, the better it’s going to be.”

Over in Broward County, the sentiment was the same.

People lined up an hour before polls opened at the Sunset Lakes Community Center in Miramar with a steady flow of people continually making their way to the polls.

“It’s a civil duty,” Natalie Devarona said. “People have died and sacrificed for us to vote.”

Even some South Florida wind and rain didn’t keep voters away.

“I actually tried to vote on Sunday in Weston and it was about 300 people in line and it was raining, so my husband’s already in line, he left home at 5 a.m. and he’s holding a spot because I have to be at work at 8,” Betty Lashley said.

Over at Chapel Trail polling site in Pembroke Pines, the average wait time by noon was an hour and a half.

“But it’s worth it,” said a voter. “We really need to do that.”

Broward election officials said 60% of registered voters casts their ballots during early voting and said an estimated 300,000 voters are expected at one of the more than 350 precincts.

For Melissa Robertson, the election was a teaching opportunity for her young son.

“The most important lesson is that everyone has their independent thoughts and their own feelings, that kindness and respect above all,” said Robertson.

And Robertson’s son considers it a lesson well learned.

“I think it would actually be really awesome because I would like to be able to, you know, see who is best and I have my own personal thoughts as well,” he said. said

While there are a few more hours left to vote, those who already voiced their choice remain hopeful for a better world.

“I’m hoping that we could move forward as a country and continue to have civility,” Robertson said.

“I think we’re forgetting that we the people set the tone versus the government setting the tone, and we need to come together no matter what to help this country,” Devarona said.

“I’m hoping that we get a president that will bring both sides together,” Lashley said. “I don’t like the division, I don’t like the hate.”

To vote on Election Day, you must go to your assigned precinct and provide a valid ID.

