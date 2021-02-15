Racial slur spray-painted outside Miami Springs restaurant

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida restaurant employee is speaking out after someone spray-painted a racial slur outside of the business.

According to employee Karol Aragon, the menacing message was graffitied on a wall outside Ceviches by Divino along Curtiss Parkway in Miami Springs, earlier this weekend.

Aragon shared his reaction to the vandalism with 7News on Sunday.

“To be honest the first thing that came to my mind was ignorance,” he said. “Parents at home, you need to get it together, like, teach your kids that hating is not OK and it never will be.”

The owner of the restaurant was made aware of the incident and is working to clean the paint off the wall.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.