MIAMI (WSVN) - Questions continue to swirl around a fire that broke out during a firefighter training exercise in Virginia Gardens that sent a man to the hospital, as local officials begin to address the incident.

7News cameras on Saturday captured crews with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue walking into Ryder Trauma Center, a day after the victim was transported there in critical condition. Some of the firefighters were seen consoling each other.

Also on Saturday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava addressed the massive blaze.

“This was an event that included some trainees and, unfortunately, as you know, there was a disastrous fire,” she said.

The fire sparked Friday morning during a training drill gone terribly wrong at a building near the 6500 block of Northwest 36th Street.

“Mayday, mayday, mayday, we have a downed fireman. We’re bringing him out down the stairs,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

The training operation involved MDFR firefighters, international firefighters and other trainees.

Two other people also suffered injuries, but according to MDFR, the victim who was taken to the hospital in critical condition was not a Miami-Dade firefighter. It’s unclear what that person was doing in the building.

“It was smoke inhalation from the fire that led to, unfortunately, the person having to be taken to the hospital,” said Levine Cava.

7News cameras captured the injured man being airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.MDFR instructor Francisco Camero was seen getting off the rescue helicopter as well.

Camero was also seen outside the trauma center on Saturday morning.

Several agencies are investigating the fire, including the Florida State Fire Marshal and the Miami-Dade Police Homicide Bureau.

