MIAMI (WSVN) - South Floridians are mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, including those who got a chance to be in her company when she visited the Sunshine State three decades ago.

As the world remembers and pays tribute to the long-serving monarch, who died at her Scottish estate on Thursday at age 96, those who met her during her Florida visit in May 1991 are speaking out about their encounters with royalty.

Pictures captured the queen as she paid a visit to a Miami icon: Vizcaya. She was seen meeting with staff of the property’s museum and garden.

Uriah Goldfinger was a 12-year-old student chosen with a group of other children from Miami to be at Vizcaya for the royal visit.

“We were there, she came floating in,” he said. “The boys were told to bow, the girls were told to curtsy, and we were told not to speak to her.”

But Goldfinger said he felt a chance to address the monarch for an opportunity that only comes once in a lifetime, so he couldn’t pass it up.

“I bowed when she walked past. I blurted out, ‘How long have you been queen?’ And she said, ‘Too long. Look it up in your reference books.'”

The quick-witted queen encountered more local students when she stopped by Booker T. Washington Middle School in Overtown.

Speaking with 7News, the principal at the time, John Williams, said he has vivid memories of the royal visit.

“When Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip [arrived], came and they visited the school, it was really big for the Booker T. family,” he said, “so they were excited, as well as I and the alumni of Booker T. Washington.”

The school later became Booker T. Washington Senior High.

Dade County was not the only stop the royals made while in Florida. They also went to Dry Tortugas National Park and Fort Jefferson.

The queen and prince were greeted by late Monroe County Mayor and Conch Republic ambassador Wilhelmina Harvey.

During their trip, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had dinner on board their yacht in PortMiami. Former presidents Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford were in attendance, along with a long list of renowned guests. Williams also got to attend the dinner.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.