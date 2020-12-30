Puppy rescued from NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at a Northwest Miami-Dade home is under investigation.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews worked to put out the flames at the house near Northwest 30th Avenue and 102nd Street, early Wednesday morning.

The crew rescued a puppy from the structure.

Photos from the scene show plumes of smoke coming from the roof.

No injuries were reported.

