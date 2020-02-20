Puppy found shot in SW Miami-Dade recovering at new foster home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A puppy that was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Southwest Miami-Dade is recovering at her new home after undergoing surgery.

Clover is being cared for by her new foster family after being found wandering in the area of Southwest 216th Street and 209th Avenue, Sunday.

The Doberman mix’s caretakers said she’s sleeping through the night and slowly building up an appetite.

Clover underwent surgery at VCA Animal Hospital in Hollywood earlier this week. Veterinarians had to remove the lower part of her jaw.

