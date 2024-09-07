NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven puppies found in bad shape have now recovered and are looking for new homes.

The puppies were abandoned outside of the Humane Society of Greater Miami in North Miami Beach back in July.

The dogs were malnourished and suffering from all kinds of infections.

But a few months later, four of them are now healthy and ready for adoption.

The other three require additional treatment but are said to be improving.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.