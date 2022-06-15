OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of dogs that flew in across the country to South Florida are getting set to serve.

The 8-week-old puppies were flown in from Canine Companions in California. The company provides service animals to people with disabilities, but before they start training, they need to grow up a bit and will stay with volunteers until they are ready.

“We teach 45 basic commands to the dogs in addition to taking them out in public, introducing them to different situations, taking them on boats, on to the Brightline and showing them around to as many situations that in the future, when they’re working as service dogs, they’ve already experienced it,” said Sheryl Sheer, Canine Companions volunteer.

Canine Companions has been doing this since 1975, providing service dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities, as well as healthcare facilities.

