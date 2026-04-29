MIAMI (WSVN) - Publix joined forces with The Salvation Army to feed a need in Miami.

The supermarket giant donated 23 pallets of food to support The Salvation Army’s Healthy Families program.

Volunteers said those pallets amount to nearly 3,000 cases of food, enough to feed hundreds of hungry families across Miami-Dade.

“This is great for the community. We have a lot of people who are facing food insecurity in our community, some of them don’t know when their next meal is coming,” said Joanne Joseph, the public relations manager for The Salvation Army. “Any way that we can help the community, like getting them nutrients and food or bagged groceries, especially from a corporation like Publix is always helpful.”

The food will be distributed through The Salvation Army’s local food pantry programs and outreach initiatives. Officials estimate the donation will help provide groceries to nearly 1,000 people for weeks.

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