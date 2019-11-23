Publix donates 1,600 Thanksgiving meals to local nonprofit

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Publix is taking steps to help feed South Florida families this Thanksgiving.

The supermarket chain donated 1,600 meals to the nonprofit 100 Black Men of South Florida at an event held at the Publix in Miami Shores, Saturday morning.

The donation will go to help families in need.

Over the past 10 years, Publix has donated more than $2 billion worth of food items through its perishable food recovery program.

