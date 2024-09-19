Publix Super Markets Charities has donated $11 million to more than 300 local food banks and nonprofits, including 39 Feeding America partners, to support hunger relief efforts.

The funds will help organizations such as food pantries, meal delivery programs, and weekend backpack initiatives.

Part of the donation will also go towards the purchase of 15 vehicles for food distribution.

This latest contribution brings the charity’s total investment in hunger relief to over $63 million since 2015.

More than 7,000 Publix employees are volunteering during Publix Serves Week at nearly 150 nonprofits.

“At Publix, we believe providing food for our neighbors in need is our greatest opportunity to give back, and doing so is at the heart of our philanthropic efforts,” said Publix CEO Kevin Murphy. “We’re also grateful to Publix Super Markets Charities for its continued commitment to helping people experiencing food insecurity. Publix and Publix Charities’ continued work with food banks across the Southeast provide vital resources and nourishment to better the lives of individuals in our communities.”

In addition to donations, Publix has continued their Good Together campaigns, where customers can donate food and funds to local food banks.

This year, Publix expanded its donation program to include over 4,000 new products, surpassing 100 million pounds of produce donated since 2020.

