NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As a way to celebrate Earth Day, employees at Publix did their part in cleaning up the planet.

Supermarket chain employees worked at Oleta River State Park in North Miami Beach on Tuesday.

7News cameras captured employees picking up trash, trimming trees, and removing invasive plants.

It’s one of several events that the company is taking part in to promote environmental sustainability.

“We really support our communities all week long with our business providing wholesome food for our customers, so we also want to be able to live in a great place and be able to give back and take care of the environment as well,” said Publix CEO Kevin Murphy.

Throughout the week, more than 7,400 Publix employees will volunteer at over 150 organizations focused on helping make the Earth cleaner.

