MIAMI (WSVN) - Publix is joining in the celebration of all things 305 with free coffee and pastries.

The popular grocery chain had a special 305 Day-themed truck visiting multiple locations over the three days leading up to the holiday’s namesake, with its most recent stop happening at Miami-Dade College’s Wolfson Campus, Wednesday.

Students and staff at the downtown Miami campus were able to pick up samples of coffee and a selection of pastries.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s – that’s good for the community engagement. I really liked it,” said student Marcia Manzor.

“I love coffee, especially from Publix, you know, Cuban coffee is another different thing. No one in the world has it like us,” said student David Amador.

You can pick up your own cafecito and pastries from the 305 Day truck at the Doral Commons at 7550 NW 104th Ave, Thursday.

There will also be several stores offering in-store tasting events between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. To find out which Publix stores will offer these events, click here.

