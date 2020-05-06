Publix buys 1M pounds of fruits, 100K gallons of milk from farmers to donate to families

(WSVN) - Publix has announced a major milestone in its initiative to support farmers and families across Florida.

The supermarket chain purchased more than 1 million pounds of fruits and vegetables and more than 100,000 gallons of milk since the initiative launched on April 22.

The purchase will help support farmers, as well as families through Feeding America food banks statewide.

As much as 64,000 pounds of fresh produce, and 40,000 pounds of fresh milk are headed to South Florida families.

“We’re proud of the success this initiative has had in supporting farmers and families affected by the pandemic,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones.

According to Feeding America, an additional 17 million people will experience food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.