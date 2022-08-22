MIAMI (WSVN) - Mourners are gathering to honor a hero.

A viewing is being held Monday for Miami-Dade Police detective Cesar Echaverry.

The public is welcome to pay respects at the Vior Funeral Home on Northwest 37th Avenue at Third Street in Miami until 10 p.m.

His funeral will be Wednesday morning at loanDepot Park, and once again, the public is invited.

Echaverry was shot while chasing a thief last week.

He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died days later.

The thief was shot and killed during the confrontation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.