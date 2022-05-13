MIAMI (WSVN) - Flames ripped through a Northwest Miami-Dade business known for tarot card and palm readings.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the fire at Psychic Lisa, along Northwest Seventh Avenue, near Northwest 76th Street, Friday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews assisted.

The front of the business looks to have suffered the most damage.

Officials said no one was hurt.

