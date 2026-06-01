MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A blockade battle played out this weekend with dueling protests at Miami International Airport.

A group of demonstrators came together at the airport on Sunday to call for an immediate end to the oil embargo against Cuba and demand an end to U.S. sanctions.

“The United States is threatening more and more to take military action against Cuba; we are completely opposed to that,” said Rachele Fruit, a member of the group Miami Coalition Against U.S. Blockade on Cuba. “Cuba has the right to its sovereignty, Cuba is no threat to the United States.”

At the same time, another group confronted these protesters over what they said was their support of the Cuban regime.

“Cubans, we want our freedom back, we want to make Cuba great again, so we are supporting President [Donald] Trump, all the measures he’s taking against the tyranny in Cuba,” said Cuban demonstrator Ramiro Collazo.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies were in the area to ensure both protests remained peaceful.

Sunday’s demonstrations at MIA comes just over a week after former Cuban leader Raúl Castro was indicted for murder by the U.S. Department of Justice.

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