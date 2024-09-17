MIAMI (WSVN) - Protestors gathered outside the Miami-Dade County Government Center in a final effort to sway county leaders’ plans to install a garbage incinerator near the city of Miramar.

The city’s mayor, who opposes the proposition, joined residents as they advocated for a clean water supply and the protection of wildlife, which they believe will be compromised with the proposed location

The mayor, doubling down, says the plant will cause permanent damage to his residents.

“Miami-Dade County really should think about taking the time necessary to make the right decision. It’s really about the legacy. The right decision on how we’re going to process garbage without imposing human risk. Risk to our clean water supply Risk to our sensitive environments like the Everglades. Airport West is an absolute risk site for many factors and for many reasons don’t put it in our backyard,” said Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam.

The proposed measure lies in the hands of the commission, they are expected to settle on a decision later Tuesday morning.

It was a full house at a town hall meeting held on Monday by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Department of Solid Waste Management. The meeting centered on where Miami-Dade is hoping to put it’s new waste-to-energy plant.

Miami-Dade County’s previous waste-to-energy facility was destroyed in a fire in 2023.

“We will also continue preparing for a zero waste master plan that will explore more ways to reduce the creation of waste and to divert waste from landfills,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Residents in attendance were allowed to voice their concerns incinerator’s location.

The potential environmental and health impacts of having an incinerator within proximity of their community have proven to be a deal-breaker for many.

“Can you please give an opportunity for zero waste to be put into place, and have an interim solution before we put a billion-dollar project in place that actually continues to pollute and continues to put carbon in our environment?” A man opposed to the project said.

The airport’s west side is on Miramar’s western border and Mayor Wayne Messam has threatened to sue Miami-Dade County.

“It is incomprehensible to think that a facility on a large, industrial site that will burn over 4,000 tons of trash per day will not have one ounce of smell, will not emit anything that is harmful to our health,” he said.

Miami-Dade County Commissioners are currently voting on the measure. 7News will bring you a decision once the vote is final.

