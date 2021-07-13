WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Protestors held a rally at Tamiami Park in support of those in Cuba fighting for their freedom.

The rally was originally held to mark the 27th anniversary of the “13th of March” Tugboat Massacre when dozens of Cubans trying to leave the island were rammed and drowned. However, the anniversary of the deadly massacre also happens to coincide with the protests happening in Havana and other parts of Cuba.

An organizer for the rally said what they fear is a massacre similar to the Tugboat Massacre, only something much more drastic.

Despite the constant rain, Cuban Americans brought their personal stories to the Cuban Memorial at Tamiami Park on Tuesday.

“My father was a political prisoner in Cuba,” said one protestor.

“On the sixth of March, they executed his father,” said another protestor translating in English for his friend.

Forty-one Cubans, including 10 children, drowned trying to escape the island during the Tugboat Massacre of 1994.

The government was accused of using tugboats to ram their boat and force it to sink.

Now, with the recent unprecedented protests happening on the streets of Havana, South Florida Cuban Americans are hoping their voices will be loud enough to call for action to help the people of Cuba.

“We are for the freedom of the Cuban people!” said a protestor. When asked if he wants to see American soldiers or humanitarians in Cuba, he replied, “No, soldiers! We need a blockade!”

“Those people there, they need help,” said another protestor.

“It’s about time that we hit the streets in Cuba and everywhere in the world,” said another protestor.

Rally attendants want to see military intervention on the part of the United States to try and help the people in Cuba who are now protesting who, apparently because of the breakdown in the blocking of the internet on the island nation, have no idea what is going on in South Florida.

One of the organizers said there is quite a network between family members, so perhaps they do know the support they are getting around the world and especially in South Florida.

One person said, “If Cuba isn’t free now, isn’t made free now, then when will it ever be?”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.