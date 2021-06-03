MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A large group of protesters has gathered in Miami Beach to speak out against antisemitism, as crimes against the Jewish community have risen in recent weeks.

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation hosted an interfaith rally at the Holocaust Memorial, Thursday evening.

7News cameras captured a large crowd gathered in front of a stage with the banner “No hate. No Fear” attached on top.

Some participants held up signs. One of the signs read, “Never again.”

Cameras also showed a large law enforcement presence before and during the rally.

The event comes as South Florida has seen an increase in antisemitic incidents.

In Hallandale Beach, police arrested a man accused of hurling antisemitic remarks outside of a Jewish school and synagogue. On two occasions, investigators said, he left containers filled with human waste before he sped away on an electric bicycle.

A family visiting from New Jersey said they had a run-in with a group who shouted anti-Semitic remarks to them.

A van spotted at various locations across South Florida had antisemitic messages pasted on it.

Leaders from various public civic organizations and religions have condemned the current wave of antisemitism.

“If we have any chance to eradicate antisemitism, we need to bring in all segments of society together so that collectively we can take arms against this ancient hatred,” said a speaker at the event.

7News has learned that there has been an increase of nearly 80% in antisemitic crimes nationwide.

