SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters in Southwest Miami-Dade came together to raise their voices against a controversial project that could impact the environment.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered Saturday at Zoo Miami to say no to Miami Wilds, a new water park development.

Developers gained approval in 2020 and planned to build in the parking area outside of the zoo, but conservation groups have expressed concern over the adjoining Pine Rocklands Forest, which is home to a population of endangered bats.

Protesters said they want to protect these animals at all costs.

“This is the most critically endangered habitat in all of Florida. There are more than 110 in-peril species that live here, and this is an area that needs to be protected for future generations,” said Ron Magill with Zoo Miami. “If we lose this, all the money in the world isn’t gonna bring it back, so to build a water park here really is criminal.”

Officials with Miami Wilds have promised the project will bring hundreds of jobs to South Florida.

Miami-Dade County commissioners have a scheduled a vote for Dec. 12.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.