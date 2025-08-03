MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters came together in Medley to give a voice to the voiceless, as they called for change in Miami-Dade animal shelters following reports of dogs suffering from heat and deadly diseases while in the county’s care.

7News cameras captured demonstrators as they chanted and held up signs outside of Miami-Dade Animal Services’ overflow facility, Sunday afternoon.

Among them was Nicolette Acosta. She said elected officials are not doing enough to protect these animals.

“The dogs can’t speak, and we’re here to do just that, is to provide that voice for them, and I don’t care how long it takes,” she said.

Acosta says she’s not part of any organization, she’s just furious about the conditions at the Medley facility and the heatstroke death of a terrier mix named Rocky while in his kennel there.

The group has made repeat visits, including a protest last weekend.

“It’s a multi-system failure!” said Acosta last week.

Acosta describes that failure as mismanaging a bacterial infection outbreak that cost animal lives, as well as a lack of accountability and transparency to answer concerns from the public.

Acosta said some animals are being neglected, while others are needlessly euthanized, but the heat is one of the most pressing issues for the shelter animals.

“We should not have to be scrambling as a community to donate fans. Fans!” she said. “We want an actual investigation, with actual measurable numbers and outcomes. That’s it.”

A spokesperson for MDAS didn’t immediately respond to 7News’ request for comment, but in the past, they have said that their facilities are dedicated to protecting the pets in their care and advocating for the animal community at large.

