Protesters outside Hard Rock Stadium voice opposition to Formula 1

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens community locked in a fierce fight voiced their opposition to Formula 1 racing outside the Hard Rock Stadium this weekend.

Protesters with signs set up shop at the corner of Northwest 27th Avenue and 199th Street, Sunday.

The gathering comes after narrow county commission votes supporting motor vehicle racing in Miami-Dade County.

“We don’t have a problem with Formula 1 being in downtown Miami or Homestead,” said activist and former Miami-Dade Commissioner Betty Ferguson, “but we do have a problem with it being in the middle of a bedroom community.”

Public hearings on the matter could be held as soon as December.

