MIAMI (WSVN) - Protesters interrupted an induction ceremony honoring South Florida leaders.

“You are a Democrat, shame on you. You should know better,” said one protestor.

The demonstrators, some holding “Cease Fire Now” signs, were escorted out of Miami-Dade Commission Chambers on Tuesday, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and accusing county officials of funding genocide.

The ceremony was to honor inductees for the Miami-Dade Women’s Hall of Fame.

The honorees were State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, Representative Frederica Wilson, and former Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and were honored for their work to improve Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade Police arrested some of the protesters.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox