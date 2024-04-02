MIAMI (WSVN) - Protesters interrupted an induction ceremony honoring South Florida leaders.

“You are a Democrat, shame on you. You should know better,” said one protestor.

The demonstrators, some holding “Cease Fire Now” signs, were escorted out of Miami-Dade Commission Chambers on Tuesday, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and accusing county officials of funding genocide.

The ceremony was to honor inductees for the Miami-Dade Women’s Hall of Fame.

The honorees were State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, Representative Frederica Wilson, and former Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and were honored for their work to improve Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade Police arrested some of the protesters.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.