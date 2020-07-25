Protesters in SW Miami-Dade caravan demand release of nonviolent, elderly inmates

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of protesters took part in a caravan to demand the release some prison inmates because of COVID-19.

About 50 vehicles drove by outside of the federal prison in Southwest Miami-Dade, near Zoo Miami, Saturday afternoon.

7News cameras also captured several demonstrators on a sidewalk holding up signs.

The group called for the immediate release of nonviolent, elderly and medically vulnerable prisoners.

“This is not for violent crimes, this is not for rapists, this is not for murder,” said attorney Miguel Romero. “These are for minor violations and nonviolent crimes, for people who are over 65, who are elderly, who are sick and who deserve not to die in jail.”

Protesters also called for COVID-19 testing for every guard and inmate.

