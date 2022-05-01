MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of workers came together in downtown Miami to rally for change in South Florida.

Demonstrators gathered at Stephen P. Clark Government Center on Sunday afternoon to mark International Workers’ Day, which falls on May 1.

Protesters said they haven’t been able to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic with the rise of the cost of living and unfair wages.

Now workers are calling for some relief.

“Right now we’re facing a crisis. We’re facing a housing crisis, we’re facing a climate crisis, we’re facing a wage crisis,” said demonstrator Nikki Perez. “We are facing so many crises as workers, and we all have that on ourselves.”

Protests also took place in Havana, Cuba. Thousands of people took to the streets in support of workers’ rights.

