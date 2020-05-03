Protesters in downtown Miami call for lifting of all restrictions amid pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - As businesses in other parts of Florida are set to reopen, dozens of protesters came to downtown Miami to put pressure on state and local leaders to lift all restrictions across the state.

7News cameras captured demonstrators holding up signs and U.S. flags outside of the Freedom Tower, Sunday afternoon.

“Bring back Florida!” they chanted over and over.

Some drivers honked their horns in support of the protest as they passed by.

Demonstrators demanded that leaders fully reopen everything, from businesses to the beaches.

The event takes place days after some public spaces like parks and marinas reopened in Miami-Dade and Broward counties with some restrictions in place.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

